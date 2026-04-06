Climate Change Conundrum
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Consequences
Intended, Unintended and Anticipatable
Apr 6
•
Ed Reid
10
7
1
March 2026
California All Renewable
More generation required, but storage is the key.
Mar 30
•
Ed Reid
4
3
1
Cause & Effect
Sometimes ugly twins.
Mar 23
•
Ed Reid
6
3
1
Extension Cords
Moving Electricity
Mar 16
•
Ed Reid
4
4
Blizzard Conditions
Solar Whiteout
Mar 9
•
Ed Reid
3
1
California Dreaming
Solar by Day, Imports by Night
Mar 2
•
Ed Reid
13
6
2
February 2026
Electricity Rates & Fuel Cost
Other factors dominate.
Feb 23
•
Ed Reid
4
7 Days Mid-Winter
Close Encounters with Unreliability
Feb 16
•
Ed Reid
4
4
Electricity Rate Increases
Multiple Causes, Mstly Political
Feb 9
•
Ed Reid
6
Transition & Redundancy
High Cost, Low Benefit
Feb 2
•
Ed Reid
3
4
January 2026
Subsidies, Mandates & Bankruptcies
An Unhappy Trio
Jan 26
•
Ed Reid
6
8
Subsidies & Mandates
Market Distortions & Market Carveouts
Jan 19
•
Ed Reid
4
2
1
© 2026 Ed Reid
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