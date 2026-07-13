Climate Change Conundrum

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Prof Dave White's avatar
Prof Dave White
7h

see rise is 1.44 mm/yr linear and not accelerating. The tide gauges are accurate and reliable. The Jason 5 satellite has a minimum resolution of 25 mm/ measuring a 3.3 mm/yr rise as unreliable data. The Jason 5 has a 1-millimeter minimum resolution. However, it was bench marked with the unreliable Jason 3 data. See ocean data on cctruth.org

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1 reply by Ed Reid
Ronald Underhill's avatar
Ronald Underhill
7h

Approximately 100 millimeters rise in just over 30 years (or just under 4 inches).

Two things:

1. How much sea level floor rise is occurring from geological activity tectonic plates lifting and from sediment deposition from biological decay and from continuous streams and rivers bringing sediment into the oceans?

2. Several folks have documented historical water marks on coastal areas compared to present day water levels.some are as old as 100 years. Personally, I have documented the sea level of my family’s 80 year old beach-front property. There’s no perceptible change.

Given the narrative of sea level catastrophic rise, why are insurance companies continuing to insure structures and property in these locations and why are local, county and state governmental bodies continuing to allow construction for new structures or remodeling of existing structures?

It sure seems like it has to be about the money (property taxes).

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1 reply by Ed Reid
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