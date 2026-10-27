Climate Change Conundrum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Andrews's avatar
Stephen Andrews
6h

Thanks for highlighting climate cultist scaremongering at its best. As usual just one thing missing; evidence. It is a shame that the world has been so misled. I wrote the following on my Substack: https://substack.com/@stephen938/note/p-219390345?r=16e1vo

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ed Reid · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture