Climate Change Conundrum

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Mike Dee
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IPCC's recent retraction of their doomsday scenarios is evidence that they have been hoaxing us for 20 years. Remember the former head of IPCC (Dottmar Endenhofer) admitted the fraud directly when he said:

"We (UN-IPCC) redistribute de facto the world's wealth by climate policy. One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. This has almost nothing to do with environmental policy anymore."

Remember that the "Green Party" is where all the communists went after the Soviet Union collapsed (Vaclav Klaus, President of Czechoslovakia prior to the Velvet Revolution).

Climate Catastrophism is merely an assault on Western Civilization by Marxists. Period.

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