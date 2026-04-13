Climate Change Conundrum

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Mike Dee's avatar
Mike Dee
3d

A quick calculation for NY State: Last year, we got a bit less than 10% of our electrical ENERGY from Wind and Solar. To meet power requirements for Net Zero in the future (140% of current baseload) knowing that 20% will come from hydro, and 20% from existing Nuclear, will require nominally 10x more Wind and Solar than we now have. But that does not include what is required to handle Dunkelflaute.

A 4-day Dunkelflaute is common here, particularly in the winter. Storing enough energy to withstand a 4-day Dunkelflaute would require 10 x 4 = 40 times more Wind and Solar generation than we now have, with the requirement that we will need to recharge batteries within one day (common).

However, where will we get enough Battery Storage (BESS) to store energy for a 4-day Dunkelflaute? Remember that Batteries will need to be replaced every 10 years because they degrade. We also would need to replace Wind and Solar infrastructure on a 12-20 year basis as it wears out.

2 Questions:

(1) What will we do with all the junk?

(2) How will we afford new stuff? Under Net-Zero, can we even make new stuff?

Asking for a friend.

MDee

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
3d

Energy stupidity marches on…..

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