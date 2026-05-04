Climate Change Conundrum

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
7h

I suppose I have to keep saying this. When you're thinking about the supply of wind and solar, it's all about the bottom line. On a windless night, it's zero.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-aint-capacity

The chain is only as strong as its weakest link, and the weakest link of so-called renewable energy is the windless night.

Look at Texas, January 19 to 26 this year.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-dream-destroyed-in

Here is a test, MONITOR THE WIND AND SOLAR POWER IN YOUR GRID AT BREAKAST AND DINNERTIME, OR DAWN AND DUSK.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/will-windpower-heat-your-breakfast

Right now in Britain at 10.30pm wind and solar are 14% of the supply.

In Sydney at 8 am, 26%.

In Texas at 7am it was 25%.

Is the attempt to transition to wind and solar the worst public policy blunder ever? Trillions spent to get more expensive and less reliable power with massive environmental damage.

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1 reply by Ed Reid
Bill Chaffee's avatar
Bill Chaffee
15h

I didn’t see nuclear power mentioned. Natural gas is currently cheaper in the United States. It should be regarded as a bridge to fission and then fusion power

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1 reply by Ed Reid
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