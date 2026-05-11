Climate Change Conundrum

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
1d

None so blind as those that cannot see! Blindingly obvious as the nose on one's face. Renewables have been the absolute disaster of the modern world, all to fight non existent climate change. As a 40 year Chemical Engineer specializing in extraction and environmental controls from those processes, I despair that the majority of our "leaders" are lawyers with no clue about where their power comes from or what drives countries wealth.

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1 reply by Ed Reid
Reiner Kuhr's avatar
Reiner Kuhr
15h

Don’t forget that when a battery charger increases the load, the only dispatchable generation that responds is usually gas combined cycles, unless you want to discharge batteries to charge batteries… wind, solar and nuclear are usually not dispatchable.

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1 reply by Ed Reid
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