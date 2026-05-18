Climate Change Conundrum

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
4d

Germany thought they could run their country with wind, solar and batteries, they failed after

more than 20 years of trying destroying Europe's industrial base and imposing some of the highest prices in the world on its citizens. Australia and the UK are travelling down the same painful path.

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1 reply by Ed Reid
Patrick Hynes's avatar
Patrick Hynes
3d

Spanberger, after running on affordability, didn’t even think twice about rejoining. State level Dems are in unison behind RGGI yet couldn’t tell you what it does other than “important source of funding” for pet EJ, resilience, adaption, etc. projects with zero transparent impact. Funny enough, very little of the revenues even go to renewables/storage

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