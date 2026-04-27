Climate Change Conundrum

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
3d

"The RGGI states operate a “cap and invest” program which imposes emissions-based fees on fossil fueled electric generators…Electric demand growth has largely been served by renewable generation, which has also required significant transmission infrastructure expansion. However, the demand growth in combination with fossil generation plant shutdowns has reduced the dispatchable generation fleet capacity and the system capacity reserve margins on peak.

The RGGI states are thus approaching “tipping points” which would require additional dispatchable generation capacity to restore and preserve capacity reserve margins."

The tipping point occurs after the “wind drought trap” has been set when coal stations close one by one, arousing no concern, like the frog in the saucepan, until the point is reached when there is not enough dispatchable power on a windless night in extreme weather conditions.

Demand growth is NOT served by increasing the capacity of wind and solar.

Build as much wind and solar capacity as you like, but there is nothing there when the sun and wind are off duty.

A chain is only as strong as its weakest link, like the lowest point of a fence, a dam or a flood levee.

The sustainability of a grid loaded with wind and solar is limited by the lowest level of delivery, but the enthusiasts are captivated by the ever-increasing high points as more facilities are installed.

Sadly, the high numbers don’t count during a nocturnal wind drought, as we saw in Texas during the week 19-26 January 2026.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-aint-capacity

Lessons from the storms in Texas. In January this year, severe storms provided a natural experiment to test whether wind and solar are fit for purpose to supply power to the grid. In Texas, during the week of January 19-26, wind, solar, and batteries failed, while conventional power kept the lights on.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/two-lessons-from-texas

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1 reply by Ed Reid
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
3d

Does anyone give a flip about reality anymore. Absolutely zero fiscal responsibility and renewable insanity.

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