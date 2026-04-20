Climate Change Conundrum

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Mike Dee
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I live in upstate NY. I did a quick estimation of what it would take to become Net Zero in accordance with our CLCPA mandates in the future. Givens: (1) demand will increase by around 50% (if people don't all leave NYS by then), and (2) we retain existing Hydro (Niagara Falls) and remaining 2 nuclear plants, and (3) we currently obtain less than 10% of our total electrical energy (integral of power over time), and (4) a 4-day Dunkelflaute with battery storage to be recharged in a single day between Dunkelflautes.

It would take 40 times MORE Wind and Solar generation capability than we now have, and probably more than 1000 times more Battery Storage.

Then, Battery Farms would need to be totally replaced on a 10-12 year cycle, and all Wind and Solar infrastructure would need to be replaced every 15-20 years. Where will we put the junk? How will we manufacture new stuff using only WInd and Solar as energy sources for electricity?

Now, you can create any scenario for Dunkelflaute, but the one above (4 days) probably won't even achieve 98% reliability.

The whole GND framework is a disaster.

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