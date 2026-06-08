Climate Change Conundrum

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
20h

Good ole BHO he brainwashed an entire new generation of sheeple.

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1 reply by Ed Reid
Nigel Southway's avatar
Nigel Southway
1d

when is reality going to kick in?

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