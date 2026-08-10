“Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA) is a structured, systematic method used

to identify how a process, product, or system might fail, why it might fail, and what the

consequences of those failures would be. The goal is simple: find weaknesses before

they become real problems, prioritize them, and implement actions that reduce risk.”,

Microsoft Copilot

Solar and wind generator manufacturers and developers are currently conducting

Failure Mode and Effect Analysis (FMEA) on large industrial solar and wind installationsin the field. This is a very expensive way to conduct FMEA and has the potential for significant adverse impact on utility power grids.



The commentary “FMEA – Components” discussed several component failure modes,

specifically wind and hail damage to solar collectors, wind and lightning damage to wind turbines, and turbine blade failures and battery fires resulting from manufacturingdefects. Renewable generation facilities.also experience system level failure modes of various types which result in more extensive effects.



The multi-hour system-wide blackout on the Iberian Peninsula has been subjected to

extensive FMEA efforts. The blackout was triggered by a frequency oscillation in the

output of an inverter at a large solar installation. The oscillation occurred during period when the grid was powered primarily by renewable generation sources. The oscillation caused other renewable generation sources to trip offline to protect themselves, causing a cascading loss of generation capacity. The resulting blackout resulted in several deaths and major societal disruption. The FMEA indicated that the outage resulted, in part, from the presence of insufficient inertia on the grid.

Australia has experienced several instances of renewable grid failure due to renewable

grid isolation from the conventionally powered grid. The renewable generation system

inverters required connection to the conventionally powered grid for frequency and

voltage stabilization. The failure of multiple transmission towers resulted in islanding of the renewable generation. The effects of these failures were multi-day blackouts

resulting in significant inconvenience and economic loss. This failure mode will likely

persist until renewable generation facilities are equipped with grid-forming inverters

capable of reliably supporting islanded renewable grids.



El Hierro Island has a grid system designed for 100% renewable plus storage operation. While the system is capable of supporting the island grid with renewable generation plus pumped storage for brief periods, it is not capable of year-round 100% renewable supply. The system is supported by diesel generators to “fill in the blanks”. In this case, the failure mode is a combination of insufficient generation and insufficient storage as the result of system under-design. The effect is the frequent operation of the diesel generators.



The FMEA challenge is to understand the various system level failure modes and to

adapt system designs to minimize the potential for system level failures and theresulting societal effects. The most fundamental challenges are: assuring that the

generation infrastructure is sufficient to meet grid demand, including storage charging, under normal weather conditions; that the storage capacity and operating

characteristics are capable of supporting the grid during extended periods of reduced

generation; and, that the grid will continue stable operation under all conditions.

Originally published here.