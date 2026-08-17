Climate Change Conundrum

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JF's avatar
JF
8h

Good assessment in easy to understand terms. Texas has had such outages, but not widely reported. I am sure we will have more as the rush is still on to build more wind and solar, especially solar going forward. We do have good gas coverage for the most part.

I am sure the new plans for the 765 kV transmission project would help this build up but at what cost to the ratepayer.

Big oil and gas are behind the scam for better ESG scores, still a thing, as is their build out of wind and solar. But there are many other fingers in the pie, just not the ratepayers! Until now~

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