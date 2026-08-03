Climate Change Conundrum

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Mike Dee's avatar
Mike Dee
1d

Speaking from System Architect's view... There are 4 independent systems that must be developed every time you create a new (mission) system. (1) System Development Team, (2) System Production System, (3) System Test System, and (4) System Maintenance System. The FMEA, or better - the FMECA - feeds System Maintenance System.

Development of a System must entail the Cost/Benefit analysis along the expected lifetime (and beyond) of the System, which can leave many problems behind.

Most Wind/Solar/Battery projects do not project the Cost/Benefit analysis past the lifetime of the existing project, so they (purposely) ignore the long-term costs of remediation and damage to the environment, and the huge cost (in land and $) of disposal.

Most of the operators are LLC shell companies. They do not typically have (or try to avoid having) Escrow Accounts to take care of eventual cleanup. Instead, they claim to have "letters of credit". But when they go bankrupt (they will), those letters of credit are meaningless. It's all part of their business model, and the politicians let them get away with it.

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Ted Kurtz's avatar
Ted Kurtz
1d

Excellent points. I was surprised to hear that the utility I worked for continued to have not in-frequent battery fires. There are a number of adjustments that contribute to their lack of visibility;

a) Modularized battery designs the fire / loss to a single module

b) Coordination with local fire departments not to respond - they simply let the fires burn themselves out.

c) Work to suppress any publicity of the fire

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