Climate Change Conundrum

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
Mar 16Edited

This entire renewable electricity generation system is a disaster. Trillions of dollars wasted, properly operating important power plants shuttered. Windmills that are literally out of reach to large population centers, solar farms that can’t last thru an F1 tornado, massive use of land. For absolutely nothing! Keep spreading the truth Ed, maybe it’ll finally get out and the voters will demand it stops! A giant scam fed by the climate catastrophe scam.

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Mamadan's avatar
Mamadan
Mar 16

what about copper scarcity?

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