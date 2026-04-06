Climate Change Conundrum

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Mike Dee's avatar
Mike Dee
1d

One must wonder what it is about American politics that attracts such morons to public office. Clearly, nobody ever told these morons that they cannot re-write the laws of physics (particularly thermodynamics) or the laws of economics.

And every day the voting populace seems to get dumber.

MD

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
1d

The situation is completely out of hand in the alternative universe where wind and sun are free, we are told, but they ain't there then they are most needed at night during major storms.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/how-much-would-you-be-prepared-to

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/will-windpower-heat-your-breakfast

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