Climate Change Conundrum

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
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I loved your quote "The combination of high climate sensitivity, high concentration pathways (aka RCP8.5 and its demon children) and “hot” climate models have been the basis for thousands or even tens of thousands of studies portraying “scary scenarios” for the future climate. They have pissed away multiple trillions of dollars on this crap and made the world a worse place in the process. We are all in real danger of drowning in BS coming from the CO2 Climate Cult.

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