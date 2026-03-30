Climate Change Conundrum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
7d

Why are people still talking about putting more wind and solar on the grid? It can't possibly work due to the combination of wind droughts, lack of grid-scale storage and the need for continuity and stability of supply.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/how-much-would-you-be-prepared-to

Moreover wind and solar are a net drain on the energy economy of the world.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-are-parasites-on-the

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ed Reid
John Reed's avatar
John Reed
Mar 30

Renewables can never substitute for oil and gas. That's why fewer people are required.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ed Reid · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture