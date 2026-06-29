Climate Change Conundrum

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
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Unsibsidised wind and solar can play a role off-grid but they have no place on the grid because they create massive problems of grid management due to their fluctuating input.

Besides, they don’t generate enough energy to reproduce themselves so they are parasitic on more efficient conventional energy sources.

See Schernikau and Smith on their efficiency.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-are-parasites-on-the

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