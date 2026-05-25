Climate Change Conundrum

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John B's avatar
John B
2d

She has a partial way out… blame Trump. Repeat.

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1 reply by Ed Reid
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Ted Kurtz
2d

Nice article.

A challenge for NY customers is the time it takes for utilities to change the trajectory of their generation portfolio. Even if politicians were willing to pivot to a more balanced generation portfolio, it will take many years for this to happen. Given the 3 to 4 year development time for renewable resources, these expensive resources (from a value, not raw cost perspective) will continue to increase customer rates.

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